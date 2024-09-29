Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms surges ₹1.21 lakh crore; Reliance biggest winner

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms surged ₹1,21,270.83 crore last week, with Reliance Industries becoming the biggest gainer, in line with an outstanding rally in benchmark equity indices.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,027.54 points or 1.21%. The BSE Sensex hit its record high of 85,978.25 on Friday.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped ₹53,652.92 crore to ₹20,65,197.60 crore.

State Bank of India added ₹18,518.57 crore taking its valuation to ₹7,16,333.98 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market valuation soared ₹13,094.52 crore to ₹9,87,904.63 crore and that of ITC grew by ₹9,927.3 crore to ₹6,53,834.72 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surged ₹8,592.96 crore to ₹15,59,052 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation climbed ₹8,581.64 crore to ₹13,37,186.93 crore and that of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) zoomed ₹8,443.87 crore to ₹6,47,616.51 crore.

The mcap of Infosys went up by ₹459.05 crore to ₹7,91,897.44 crore.

However, the market valuation of ICICI Bank tumbled ₹23,706.16 crore to ₹9,20,520.72 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever declined by ₹3,195.44 crore to ₹6,96,888.77 crore.

In the chart of the most valued firms, Reliance Industries retained the highest ranking, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and LIC.