GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maruti beats Q3 profit view on strong SUV sales

January 31, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST

Reuters

Maruti Suzuki India , the country’s top carmaker by sales, reported a bigger-than-expected jump in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, buoyed by strong demand for its sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

Indian consumers generally make big-ticket purchases during the festive season, which lasted for a large part for the third quarter. Increased sales of more expensive SUVs, such as ‘Grand Vitara’ and ‘Brezza’, helped boost Maruti’s total sales volumes by 7.6% to about 501,000 units.

The company’s profit after tax for the three months to Dec. 31 rose 33% to ₹31.3 billion. Analysts, on average, expected a profit of ₹29.25 billion, per LSEG data.

Still, this is the carmaker’s slowest profit growth since it reported a drop in profit in the December 2021 quarter, partly due to a dip in sales of small cars, which also includes hatchbacks such as ‘Baleno’.

Related Topics

automobile

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.