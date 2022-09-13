M. Damodaran to lead panel on accelerating PE/VC investments

Mandate is to study ‘end-to-end frictions’ and ‘potential accelerants’ from regulatory policy and taxation

Special Correspondent NEW DELHI
September 13, 2022 20:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Damodaran

ADVERTISEMENT

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday constituted an expert committee under the chairmanship of former SEBI chairman Meleveetil Damodaran with a view to identify measures to unravel regulatory hurdles for venture capital and private equity investors.

The committee, whose formation was originally announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this year’s Union Budget, has been assigned the task of undertaking a comprehensive systemic study of the ‘end-to-end frictions’ and ‘potential accelerants’ from regulatory policy and taxation to facilitate ‘ease of investing’ as well as encouarage investments into India. 

Poonam Gupta, the director general of the National Council for Applied Economic Research (NCAER) as well as Former Reserve Bank of India executive director and SEBI member G. Mahalingam have been drafted in as members of the panel, along with former GST member of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs D.P. Nagendra Kumar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The terms of reference set by the Department of Economic Affairs in the Finance Ministry for the six-member committee, also include a review of the issues and compliance requirements faced by investors, with suggestions to simplify the state of affairs so as to grow the ‘alternative capital’ participation in the private equity and venture capital industry. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The panel has also been asked to suggest measures to fast-track investments into start-ups and sunrise sectors, apart from any other areas that it identifies during the course of its deliberations and interactions with stakeholders. It has also been urged to study global best practices so as to recommend how to emulate them with ‘forward-looking measures and future-ready regulatory practices’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
investments

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app