Domestic LPG price hiked by ₹3.50

PTI May 19, 2022 09:55 IST

This is the second increase in LPG rates this month

The hike comes on the back of a ₹50 per cylinder increase effected on May 7. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Domestic cooking gas LPG price was on Thursday hiked by ₹3.50 per cylinder, the second increase in rates this month. With this latest hike, price of LPG has breached the ₹1,000-mark in Delhi. Non-subsidised LPG now costs ₹1,003 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital, according to a price notification of State fuel retailers. The hike comes on the back of a ₹50 per cylinder increase effected on May 7. Prior to that, prices were increased by the same amount on March 22.



