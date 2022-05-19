Domestic LPG price hiked by ₹3.50
This is the second increase in LPG rates this month
Domestic cooking gas LPG price was on Thursday hiked by ₹3.50 per cylinder, the second increase in rates this month.
With this latest hike, price of LPG has breached the ₹1,000-mark in Delhi.
Non-subsidised LPG now costs ₹1,003 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital, according to a price notification of State fuel retailers.
The hike comes on the back of a ₹50 per cylinder increase effected on May 7. Prior to that, prices were increased by the same amount on March 22.
