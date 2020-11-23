Economy

Localised lockdowns to slow recovery: Nomura

Lockdowns in Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh can slow the economic recovery, and the outlook on business resumption remains concerning, a Japanese brokerage said on Monday.

Nomura, which has built a business resumption index to gauge the recovery after the pandemic, said that the index moved up by a notch for the week ended November 22, but continues to be below pre-pandemic levels.

However, it is the localised lockdowns in various States due to an increase in COVID-19 infections which seemed to worry the analysts.

The lockdowns could “slow the sequential pace of recovery in the next 2-3 months, following the sharp rebound thus far”, the brokerage warned.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2020 11:09:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/localised-lockdowns-to-slow-recovery-nomura/article33163572.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY