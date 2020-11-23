Localised lockdowns to slow recovery: Nomura

Lockdowns in Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh can slow the economic recovery, and the outlook on business resumption remains concerning, a Japanese brokerage said on Monday.
Nomura, which has built a business resumption index to gauge the recovery after the pandemic, said that the index moved up by a notch for the week ended November 22, but continues to be below pre-pandemic levels.
However, it is the localised lockdowns in various States due to an increase in COVID-19 infections which seemed to worry the analysts.
The lockdowns could “slow the sequential pace of recovery in the next 2-3 months, following the sharp rebound thus far”, the brokerage warned.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath