Economy

Leverage in infra to stay elevated: S&P

The recovery in the Indian economy broadened in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, with demand for rated companies in passenger vehicle, power, and ports segments being above 2019 levels, said S&P Global Ratings, reducing its ratings downgrade over the last 12 months.

It said while several sectors like automobiles would report higher earnings in 2022, the leverage in the infrastructure sector would remain at elevated levels. “The recovery in demand has been sharper than we expected,” the credit rating agency said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2021 11:11:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/leverage-in-infra-to-stay-elevated-sp/article33795639.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY