Key infra sectors' growth contracts 1.8% in August

Published - September 30, 2024 05:38 pm IST - New Delhi

Fertilisers and Steel production grew but at a milder pace than July, when core sectors’ output rose 6.1%

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The growth in production of eight key infrastructure sectors contracted 1.8% in August this year due to a decline in the output of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, cement and electricity, according to official data released on Monday (September 30, 2024).

The growth of core sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity — was 13.4 per cent in August 2023.

Coal and electricity output recorded their first contraction in at least 13 months, declining 8.1% and 5%, respectively, in August. 

Natural gas production shrank 3.6%, marking the second successive month of contraction. Crude oil output fell for the third straight month, with the pace of contraction deepening to 3.4%.

Cement production fell 3%, the worst performance in nine months, while refinery products declined 1%, the second decline in three months.

The Index of Core Industries (ICI), which constitutes about 40% of the broader index of India’s industrial output (IIP), stood at 155.8 in August, marking a third consecutive month of sequential decline, and was 4.2% below July levels. In July, the ICI was up 6.1% on a year-on-year basis.

