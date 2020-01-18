Keki Mistry exits HDFC Bank board

Keki Mistry, vice-chairman and CEO of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), has stepped down from the board of HDFC Bank.
The Banking Regulation Act mandates no director of a banking company, other than its chairman or wholetime director, can hold office continuously for a period exceeding eight years. Mr. Mistry had completed a consecutive term of eight years at the close of business hours on January 18, 2020, HDFC Bank said. Mr. Mistry was parent HDFC’s nominee on the board of HDFC Bank.
The bank’s board has also approved the re-appointment of Malay Patel as independent director for a period of three years commencing from March 31, 2020 and also the re-appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as an executive directorfor a period of three years starting from June 13, 2020 , upon expiration of his term on June 12, 2020.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.