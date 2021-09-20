Job postings in August up 14% year-on-year: Monster

Bengaluru

20 September 2021 17:29 IST

Strong growth was witnessed in e-recruitment activities in IT, shipping and telecom/ISP industries.

Overall job postings in August grew by 14% year-on-year (YoY), while industries such as garments, textiles, leather, gems & jewellery grew 24% between July and August this year with festive season pushing up demand for seasonal hiring, said a Monster Employment Index released on Monday.

Most of these hiring activities were reported from Bengaluru (59%), Hyderabad (34%), Pune (40%), Chennai (37%), Delhi-NCR (14%), and Mumbai (16%) and were largely driven by technology, software and hardware sectors.

An August 2020 to August 2021 comparison indicated strong growth in e-recruitment activities in IT– hardware, software (39%), shipping/marine (37%), and telecom/ISP (36%) industries. The trend was also visible across banking, financial services, insurance (33%), production and manufacturing (20%), and retail (11%) sectors, as per Monster index.

Demand for software, hardware and telecom professionals grew 50%, senior management 35%, marketing and communications 15% and finance and accounting talent by 11%, on a year on year basis. However, roles such as customer service (-27%), healthcare (-13%), sales & business development (-9%), and hospitality and travel (-4%) continued to struggle to report a maximum year-on-year decline in job postings, said the report.

August saw job postings for top management level professionals at the highest at 70%, compared to last year. Mid-senior level (30%), intermediate level (27%), and senior level (17%) also witnessed a positive uptick. However, entry-level profiles witnessed an only slight year-on-year growth of 4% YoY.

Sekhar Garisa, CEO, Monster.com, a Quess company said, “With India recovering from the second wave of the pandemic, there has been positive stable growth in job postings in the month of August 2021. The hiring landscape across metropolitan cities has also been consistently on the rise since May 2021, across sectors.”