GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Japan's SoftBank cuts stake in Paytm to less than 3%

February 29, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST

Reuters

Japan’s SoftBank Group has further reduced its stake in beleaguered Indian payments firm Paytm to 2.83% from 5.01%, an exchange filing showed on Thursday.

The conglomerate, which held 17.5% stake in Paytm in September 2022, has trimmed its ownership for more than a year through multiple open market deals, with its most recent cut being in January.

While some global investors like Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and China’s Alibaba Group exited the firm in 2023, others, including a Netherlands-based unit of Chinese fintech firm Ant Financial cut their stake.

Shares of Paytm were down 3.4% in afternoon trade. The stock has fallen 48.5% and lost around ₹234 billion in value since the RBI on January 31 ordered Paytm to wind down its banking arm.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.