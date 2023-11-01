ADVERTISEMENT

IT return filings climb to record at 7.65 crore  

November 01, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - NEW DELHI

ITR filings rose about 11.7% from the 6.85 crore returns filed by November 7 last year, the IT Department said

The Hindu Bureau

Income Tax Return (ITR) filings for this assessment year crossed a record 7.65 crore by October 31, about 11.7% higher than the 6.85 crore returns filed by November 7 last year, the Income Tax Department said on Wednesday.  | Photo Credit: Twitter/@IncomeTaxIndia 

 

Income Tax Return (ITR) filings for this assessment year crossed a record 7.65 crore by October 31, about 11.7% higher than the 6.85 crore returns filed by November 7 last year, the Income Tax Department said on Wednesday. 

Moreover, the total ITRs filed so far in this financial year, for all assessment years, also hit an all-time high of 7.85 crore, compared with a total of 7.78 crore ITRs filed in all of 2022-23. 

October 31 was the deadline for taxpayers whose accounts are required to be audited and who do not have any international or specified domestic transactions. Some crucial statutory forms also have to be filed by the same date, and more than 1.44 crore such forms had been filed by Tuesday, the department said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

By July 31, which was the filing deadline for most taxpayers, total ITRs filed this year had touched a high of 6.77 crore, reflecting a 16.1% increase, with 53.67 lakh taxpayers filing returns for the first time.  

The IT department said most of the returns filed had been verified and processed already. “Out of the 7.65 crore ITRs filed for Assessment Year 2023-24, more than 7.51 crore ITRs have already been verified.,” the department said. “Out of the 7.51 crore verified ITRs, 7.19 crore [or almost 96%] have already been processed” till October 31, it added. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US