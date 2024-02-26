ADVERTISEMENT

IT Dept. nudges taxpayers to reconcile mismatches in interest, dividend income

February 26, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

With several mismatches detected between the Income Tax Returns (ITRs) filed by taxpayers and third-party information received regarding their interest and dividend incomes, the Income Tax Department has asked taxpayers to respond to such aberrations using a new functionality added to the tax filing portal.

“In many cases, taxpayers [about whom third party information has been received for interest and dividend income] have not even filed their ITR,” the Department said in a statement, adding that information mismatches for financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23 have now been displayed on its compliance portal.

The taxpayers are also being made aware of the mismatch through SMS and emails from the Department, which stressed that this communication is not “a notice”. Taxpayers, it said, are being given a chance to help reconcile such mismatches without furnishing any document. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The taxpayers who are unable to explain the mismatch may consider the option of furnishing an Updated Income Tax Return if eligible, to make good any under reporting of income,” the IT department advised.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

taxes and duties

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US