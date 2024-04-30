IOC shares decline over 4% as net profit halves in Q4

April 30, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - New Delhi

Shares of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Tuesday declined over 4% after the company reported a halving of its March quarter net profit.

Profit was lower as refining margins dipped, the petrochemical segment turned negative, and the firm, last month, cut petrol and diesel prices by ₹2 per litre each despite crude oil prices edging up. Also, the company was not compensated for the ₹1,017 crore loss it incurred on holding domestic cooking gas prices by the government, according to the filing.

The stock dropped 4.44% to settle at ₹168.95 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it tanked 4.97% to ₹168.

On the NSE, it declined 4.46% to finish the trade at ₹168.85.

In volume terms, 48.93 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and 675.30 lakh shares exchanged hands on the NSE during the day.

The net profit of ₹4,837.69 crore in January-March compared with ₹10,058.69 crore a year back and ₹8,063.39 crore in the preceding October-December quarter, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

However, in the full FY24, India's top oil firm posted its highest-ever net profit of ₹39,618.84 crore, larger than ₹24,184.10 crore it had recorded in FY22.

