Investors eye global growth cues

America First may be a main policy of the White House and fuel to the stock market rally but U.S. investors are looking overseas for stronger earnings as S&P 500 companies are set to report their first quarter of double-digit profit gains since 2014.

A strong earnings season would help justify pricey stock valuations, with the S&P 500 rallying this month to its most expensive since 2004 on a forward price-to-earnings basis.

While the U.S. economy has gotten a lot of attention since the Nov. 8 election and President Donald Trump’s vows to boost the domestic economy, data during the quarter has suggested the global economy is strengthening.

That is welcome news for S&P components, since nearly half of their sales come from overseas.

Strongest performers

Shares of the biggest U.S. companies, which tend to have the most overseas exposure, have been among the strongest performers over the past several weeks. For instance, the S&P 500 has outperformed its average stock this year since mid-February, after performing mostly in line at the beginning of the year.

“The fact that we’re seeing stabilisation in the global community will bode well for multinational companies and help earnings for the first quarter,” said Terry Sandven, senior equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

“You’ve also seen the dollar not appreciate as much as many had forecast a quarter ago, so multinational companies may get some relief,” he said.

A weaker dollar boosts offshore revenues when they are translated into the U.S. currency. The U.S. dollar index was down 1.8% in the first quarter, but it was still cheaper during last year’s first quarter.

A recent survey showed euro zone business activity at a six-year high. Forecasts from the IMF show a pickup in the global economy in 2017 and 2018, especially in developing economies.

However, some investors worry multinationals may have already priced in big gains in earnings.

“As long as nothing changes, these firms are going to be fine,” said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago, speaking of the strength of the largest American companies.

He warned, however, that stock prices may have taken in any good news. “The market has certainly fully discounted all that.”

The U.S. earnings season gets under way next week, with results from banks JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup among others. The financial sector is projected to post a 15.4% profit gain, second only to energy among S&P sectors.

Big profit gains are expected in technology and materials as well, the data showed.

“It comes down to a synchronized global economic acceleration...; a rebound and stabilization in commodity prices and a higher interest rate environment,” said Patrick Palfrey, senior equity strategist at RBC Capital Markets.