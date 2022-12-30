ADVERTISEMENT

Interest rates on eight small savings schemes raised from January 1, PPF rate unchanged

December 30, 2022 06:16 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

Five-year time deposits will now earn 7% instead of 6.7% in the current quarter

The Hindu Bureau

Customers wait to deposit their money at a post office in New Delhi. Image for representation only | Photo Credit: Reuters

The government has raised interest rates on eight of the 12 small savings schemes by 0.2% to 1.1% for the January to March 2023 quarter, but left the returns on Public Provident Fund (PPF) unchanged at 7.1%.

The Sukanya Samriddhi Account scheme’s returns were retained at the prevailing 7.6%, while the return on Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) and the National Savings Certificates were raised by just 0.2% each, to 7.2% and 7%, respectively.

Time deposits for one, two and three years, were granted the sharpest 110 bps increase in returns — lifting their returns to 6.6%, 6.8% and 6.9%, respectively. Five-year time deposits will now earn 7% instead of 6.7% in the current quarter.

Returns on the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme and the Monthly Income Account Scheme have been raised by 40 bps each, taking them to 8% and 7.1%, respectively.

Interest rates on post-office term deposit schemes of duration 1 to 5 years will rise by up to 1.1% points.

(With inputs from PTI)

