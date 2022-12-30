HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Interest rates on eight small savings schemes raised from January 1, PPF rate unchanged

Five-year time deposits will now earn 7% instead of 6.7% in the current quarter

December 30, 2022 06:16 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Customers wait to deposit their money at a post office in New Delhi. Image for representation only

Customers wait to deposit their money at a post office in New Delhi. Image for representation only | Photo Credit: Reuters

The government has raised interest rates on eight of the 12 small savings schemes by 0.2% to 1.1% for the January to March 2023 quarter, but left the returns on Public Provident Fund (PPF) unchanged at 7.1%.

The Sukanya Samriddhi Account scheme’s returns were retained at the prevailing 7.6%, while the return on Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) and the National Savings Certificates were raised by just 0.2% each, to 7.2% and 7%, respectively.

Time deposits for one, two and three years, were granted the sharpest 110 bps increase in returns — lifting their returns to 6.6%, 6.8% and 6.9%, respectively. Five-year time deposits will now earn 7% instead of 6.7% in the current quarter.

Returns on the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme and the Monthly Income Account Scheme have been raised by 40 bps each, taking them to 8% and 7.1%, respectively.

Interest rates on post-office term deposit schemes of duration 1 to 5 years will rise by up to 1.1% points.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

Money & Investing / investments

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.