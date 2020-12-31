Interest rate on PPF, NSC, other small savings schemes unchanged for Q4

New Delhi

31 December 2020 16:50 IST

Interest rates for small savings schemes are notified by the Finance Ministry on a quarterly basis.

The government on Thursday kept the interest rates on small savings schemes, including PPF and NSC, unchanged for the January-March quarter amid moderating bank deposit rates.

Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) will continue to carry an annual interest rate of 7.1 % and 6.8 %, respectively.

"The rates of interest on various small savings schemes for the fourth quarter of 2020-21 ending on March 31 shall remain unchanged from those notified for the third quarter (October 1-December 31, 2020)", the Finance Ministry said in a notification.

Accordingly, the interest rate for the five-year Senior Citizens Savings Scheme has been retained at 7.4 %. The interest on the senior citizens' scheme is paid quarterly. Interest rate on savings deposits has been retained at 4 per cent annually.

The girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana will offer 7.6 % rate during the third quarter of the current fiscal.

The annual interest rate on Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) has been retained at 6.9 %.

Term deposits of 1-5 years will fetch an interest rate in the range of 5.5-6.7 %, to be paid quarterly, while the interest rate on five-year recurring deposit is pegged at 5.8 per cent.