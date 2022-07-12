Inflation impact on India’s poor neglible, says FM citing UNDP report

While soaring food and energy prices can push up to 71 million people around the world into poverty, the UNDP said in the report that the chances of those in India earning $1.9 a day slipping into poverty due to this upturn would be zero, while the impact would be a mere 0.02% and 0.04% if a poverty line of $3.30 or $5.50 a day was assumed, respectively. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

July 12, 2022 22:05 IST

Well-tailored programmes to ensure people don’t run the risk of slipping into poverty seem to have made an impact, she says