Economy

Inflation hits record of 5% in 19 countries using the euro

Photo used for representation purpose only. File  

Consumer prices in the 19 countries that use the euro currency hit a record high of 5% in December compared with a year earlier.

The rise was led by a surge in energy prices, according numbers released Friday by the European Union's statistical office.

Inflation is now at the highest level in the eurozone since record keeping began in 1997 and broke a record set in November.

Soaring prices are compounding problems for European Central Bank policymakers who have been keeping interest rates at ultra-low levels to stimulate the economy amid the global pandemic.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2022 4:04:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/inflation-hits-record-of-5-in-19-countries-using-the-euro/article38167416.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY