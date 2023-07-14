ADVERTISEMENT

India’s wholesale prices remain in deflationary territory for the third successive month

July 14, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST

The Commerce and Industry Ministry said the decline in the inflation rate in June is primarily due to a fall in prices of mineral oils, food products, basic metals, crude petroleum & natural gas and textiles.

The Hindu Bureau

The decline in the inflation rate in June is primarily due to a fall in prices of mineral oils, food products | Photo Credit: Reuters

India’s wholesale prices remained in deflationary territory for the third successive month in June - April, with the pace of price contraction from a year ago quickening to -4.12% from -3.48% in May. This was aided by the base effects from last June when wholesale price inflation was 16.2%.

The Commerce and Industry Ministry said the decline in the inflation rate in June is primarily due to a fall in prices of mineral oils, food products, basic metals, crude petroleum & natural gas and textiles.

While fuel and power inflation rate skidded to -12.6% in June from -9.2% in May, the dip in prices in other categories was milder, with the Food Index down just 1.2% compared to -1.6% in May. Deflation in primary articles’ prices moved to -2.9% from -1.8% in May.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US