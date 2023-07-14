HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India’s wholesale prices remain in deflationary territory for the third successive month

The Commerce and Industry Ministry said the decline in the inflation rate in June is primarily due to a fall in prices of mineral oils, food products, basic metals, crude petroleum & natural gas and textiles.

July 14, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The decline in the inflation rate in June is primarily due to a fall in prices of mineral oils, food products

The decline in the inflation rate in June is primarily due to a fall in prices of mineral oils, food products | Photo Credit: Reuters

India’s wholesale prices remained in deflationary territory for the third successive month in June - April, with the pace of price contraction from a year ago quickening to -4.12% from -3.48% in May. This was aided by the base effects from last June when wholesale price inflation was 16.2%.

The Commerce and Industry Ministry said the decline in the inflation rate in June is primarily due to a fall in prices of mineral oils, food products, basic metals, crude petroleum & natural gas and textiles.

While fuel and power inflation rate skidded to -12.6% in June from -9.2% in May, the dip in prices in other categories was milder, with the Food Index down just 1.2% compared to -1.6% in May. Deflation in primary articles’ prices moved to -2.9% from -1.8% in May.

Related Topics

inflation and deflation / economy (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.