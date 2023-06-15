ADVERTISEMENT

India’s trade deficit at five-month high of $22.1 billion

June 15, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

This is the first time that the goods trade deficit, which had hit a 20-month low i $15.46 billion in April, has crossed the $20 billion mark since December 2022. (For Representational purpose only) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s merchandise exports fell 10.3% to $34.98 billion in May, 2023, while imports contracted at a slower 6.6% rate to $57.1 billion, lifting the trade deficit to a five-month high of $22.1 billion. 

This is the first time that the goods trade deficit, which had hit a 20-month low i $15.46 billion in April, has crossed the $20 billion mark since December 2022. 

Cumulatively, the first two months of 2023-24 have recorded a 11.4% decline in merchandise exports and a 10.24% dip in the import bill. Goods shipments’ value had grown 6.7% last year to cross $450 billion, while imports had hit $714 billion, reflecting a 16.5% rise from 2021-22 levels. 

