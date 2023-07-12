ADVERTISEMENT

India’s retail inflation jumps to 4.81% in June due to surging food prices

July 12, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

India’s retail inflation hardened to 4.81% in June from 4.31% in May, driven by a spike in food price inflation faced by consumers

Vikas Dhoot
Vikas Dhoot

Vendors arrange vegetables on their carts at a wholesale vegetable market in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh November 8, 2009. | Photo Credit: Reuters

India’s retail inflation hardened to 4.81% in June from 4.31% in May, driven by a spike in food price inflation faced by consumers which rose to 4.5% from less than 3% in the previous month, government data showed on July 12.

Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 4.31% (revised upward from 4.25%) in May and 7% in June 2022.

ALSO READ
Data | Retail price of tomatoes more than ₹100 a kilogramme in over 50 cities

The inflation, however, remains within the RBI’s comfort level of below 6%.

The previous high CPI was in March at 5.66%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Data | Parsing the inflation story of the past year

The government has tasked the central bank to ensure retail inflation remains at 4% with a margin of 2% on either side. The central bank mainly factors in the CPI to arrive at its bi-monthly monetary policy decision. The next policy review is scheduled early next month.

ALSO READ
Prices of vegetables double in two weeks as monsoon fails to make a mark

Inflation for the food basket was at 4.49% in June, higher than 2.96% in May. The food basket accounts for nearly half of the CPI.

Last month, the Reserve Bank kept policy rates unchanged at 6.5% and projected retail inflation for the current fiscal to average at 5.1%, with June quarter inflation pegged at 4.6%.

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US