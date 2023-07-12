HamberMenu
India’s retail inflation jumps to 4.81% in June due to surging food prices

The country’s industrial output picked up some pace in May to grow 5.2% compared to 4.46% in April

July 12, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST

Vikas Dhoot
Vikas Dhoot
Vendors arrange vegetables on their carts at a wholesale vegetable market in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh November 8, 2009.

Vendors arrange vegetables on their carts at a wholesale vegetable market in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh November 8, 2009. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India’s retail inflation hardened to 4.81% in June from 4.31% in May, driven by a spike in food price inflation faced by consumers which rose to 4.5% from less than 3% in the previous month, government data showed on July 12.

Data | Retail price of tomatoes more than ₹100 a kilogramme in over 50 cities

The country’s industrial output picked up some pace in May to grow 5.2% compared to 4.46% in April, with electricity generation growing 0.9% after two months of contraction, and mining and manufacturing growing at a swifter rate of 6.4% and 5.7%, respectively.

Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 4.31% (revised upward from 4.25%) in May and 7% in June 2022.

The inflation, however, remains within the RBI’s comfort level of below 6%.

The previous high CPI was in March at 5.66%.

Prices of vegetables double in two weeks as monsoon fails to make a mark

The government has tasked the central bank to ensure retail inflation remains at 4% with a margin of 2% on either side. The central bank mainly factors in the CPI to arrive at its bi-monthly monetary policy decision. The next policy review is scheduled early next month.

Inflation for the food basket was at 4.49% in June, higher than 2.96% in May. The food basket accounts for nearly half of the CPI.

Data | Parsing the inflation story of the past year

Last month, the Reserve Bank kept policy rates unchanged at 6.5% and projected retail inflation for the current fiscal to average at 5.1%, with June quarter inflation pegged at 4.6%.

(With inputs from PTI)

