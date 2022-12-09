India's public capex may not need to expand at same pace in coming years, says CEA

December 09, 2022 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI

‘As private firms start to borrow and expand, government may need to keep its own borrowing in check to avoid an increase in overall cost of capital in the economy’

Reuters

V. Anantha Nageswaran

India's public sector capital expenditure will continue, but may not need to expand at the same pace as it has in recent years, the country's chief economic adviser (CEA) said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"What we have now in the corporate sector are very healthy balance sheets, very healthy bottom line, and a financial system that is repaired, ready to lend and the corporate sector is ready to borrow," V. Anantha Nageswaran said at an event in New Delhi.

Therefore, it may not be necessary or even healthy for public sector to keep expanding capital investment at the same pace, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The government has planned ₹7.5 trillion Indian ($91.30 billion) in capital expenditure this year, the highest on record, to help crowd in private investment. As private firms start to borrow and expand, government may need to keep its own borrowing in check to avoid an increase in overall cost of capital in the economy.

"We're also ensuring that the combined investment spending by the public and the private sector should not drive up the cost of capital too much for the economy," Nageswaran said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US