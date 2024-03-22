ADVERTISEMENT

India's outlook for next fiscal positive: Finance Ministry

March 22, 2024 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - New Delhi

India grew above 8% for three consecutive quarters, reaffirming its position as a standout performer amid sluggish global growth trends

PTI

Strong growth accompanied by stable inflation and external account and progressive employment outlook will help the Indian economy close the current financial year on a positive note. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Finance Ministry on March 22 said with an uptick in private investment and inflation trending down, India's outlook for the next fiscal looks positive.

The Monthly Economic Review also said that inclusion of Indian bonds in Bloomberg bond index from January 2025 should bolster inflows.

Also read | Moody’s pegs this year’s growth at 8%; higher than the official 7.6% projection 

It said robust investment activity is driving growth amid a steady rise in consumption.

"The continued focus on public investment seems to have crowded in private investment," said the February edition of the review by Department of Economic Affairs.

The National Statistical Office (NSO) has revised upwards the GDP growth estimate for current fiscal to 7.6% from 7.3%.

India grew above 8% for three consecutive quarters, reaffirming its position as a standout performer amid sluggish global growth trends. Various agencies echo a similar sentiment revising the FY24 growth estimates of India closer to 8%, the Ministry said.

"On the whole, India looks positively towards the dawn of FY25," the review said.

It said increased demand for residential properties in tier-2 and tier-3 cities augurs well for furthering construction activity.

The state of the Indian economy today

Non-farm employment has revived, improving the capacity to absorb the labour leaving agriculture.

"The ascent of manufacturing sector employment is expected to be marked by upscaling of enterprises and sunrise sectors emerging as catalysts for generating quality employment," it added.

It said strong growth accompanied by stable inflation and external account and progressive employment outlook will help the Indian economy close the current financial year on a positive note.

"There are headwinds like indications of hardening crude oil prices and global supply chain bottlenecks to trade. Nonetheless, India, on the whole, looks forward to a bright outlook for FY25," the monthly review said.

It said India's inflation outlook for the upcoming months is positive.

Core inflation is trending downwards, indicating a broad-based moderation in price pressures. The pick-up in summer sowing is likely to help reduce food prices, it added.

