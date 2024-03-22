India's outlook for next fiscal positive: Finance Ministry

March 22, 2024 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - New Delhi

The Finance Ministry on March 22 said with an uptick in private investment and inflation trending down, India's outlook for the next fiscal looks positive.

The Monthly Economic Review also said that inclusion of Indian bonds in Bloomberg bond index from January 2025 should bolster inflows.

It said robust investment activity is driving growth amid a steady rise in consumption.

"The continued focus on public investment seems to have crowded in private investment," said the February edition of the review by Department of Economic Affairs.

The National Statistical Office (NSO) has revised upwards the GDP growth estimate for current fiscal to 7.6% from 7.3%.

India grew above 8% for three consecutive quarters, reaffirming its position as a standout performer amid sluggish global growth trends. Various agencies echo a similar sentiment revising the FY24 growth estimates of India closer to 8%, the Ministry said.

"On the whole, India looks positively towards the dawn of FY25," the review said.

It said increased demand for residential properties in tier-2 and tier-3 cities augurs well for furthering construction activity.