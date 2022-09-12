India’s industrial production grows 2.4% in July

Capital goods production recorded the highest growth among use-based categories at 5.8%

The Hindu Bureau
September 12, 2022 18:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Manufacturing sector growth dropped to just 3.2%. File | Photo Credit: Kamal Narang

India’s industrial output grew by just 2.4% in July from 12.7% in June, with output levels dropping 2.75% month-on-month as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

ADVERTISEMENT

Manufacturing sector growth dropped to just 3.2%, while electricity output grew just 2.3%, moderating sharply from double-digit growth in June.

Mining sector output contracted 3.3% during July, compared to a 7.8% rise in June on a year-on-year basis. Consumer non-durables’ production dropped 2% in July from a 2.96% uptick in June.

Capital goods production recorded the highest growth among use-based categories at 5.8% but contracted sequentially in July by 6.7% from June levels. The intermediate goods segment was the only one to clock growth from July 2021 as well as June 2022 output levels — rising 3.6% and 1.6%, respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Production growth in the consumer durables sector, which had led industrial growth in June with a 25.07% surge, sobered to 2.4% this July, with total output reported nearly 3% lower than June 2022 levels.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

While July’s industrial output growth rate is the lowest since April, the National Statistical Office also revised downward the index for April to reflect a growth of 6.66% compared to 7.1% estimated earlier.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
business (general)
economy, business and finance

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app