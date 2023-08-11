ADVERTISEMENT

India’s industrial output growth hits three-month low

August 11, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - New Delhi

Mining output grew 7.6% in June, while Electricity generation picked up pace to rise 4.2% in June.

The Hindu Bureau

Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

India’s industrial output growth hit a three-month low of 3.7% in June, from a revised 5.3% in May, according to official data, with consumer durables’ production slipping back into contraction mode, and manufacturing growth slowing to 3.1% from 5.8% in May.

The data released by National Statistical Office stated that mining output grew 7.6% in June, while Electricity generation, which had recorded a 0.9% uptick in May after two months of contraction, picked up pace to rise 4.2% in June.

ALSO READ
Production rises 5.2%, led by infrastructure and construction goods, even as 12 of 23 manufacturing sectors report contraction

Direct tax collections

India’s net direct tax collections had risen 17.33% as of August 10, with a kitty of ₹5.84 lakh crore that constitutes 32.03% of the total Budget Estimates from Direct Taxes in 2023-24.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Gross direct tax collections were at ₹6.53 lakh crore, as of August 10, 15.73% higher than the revenues for the corresponding period of last year. Refunds issued to taxpayers so far this year stand at ₹69,000 crore, 3.73% higher than this time last year.

Overall industrial output levels were, however, 1.2% below May.

Consumer durables, which had recorded the first uptick in six months during May to rise 1.23%, shrank a sharp 6.9% in June. Overall production of durables remains 2.8% below last year’s levels in the first quarter of 2023-24.

Infrastructure and construction goods continued a strong double-digit growth streak for the third month in a row, rising 11.3% in June. However, their output was 1.6% lower than May.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US