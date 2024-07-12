ADVERTISEMENT

India's industrial output grows 5.9% in May

Updated - July 12, 2024 07:48 pm IST

Published - July 12, 2024 06:44 pm IST - New Delhi

Food products, textiles, and chemical segments reported contractions, while furniture computers and electronics (20.1%) and other transport equipment reported growth

The Hindu Bureau

A man works inside a workshop in an industrial area in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

India’s industrial output growth recovered to a seven-month high of 5.9% in May from about 5% in April, led by a double-digit uptick in electricity generation and consumer durables production, even as manufacturing growth remained underwhelming at 4.6% and half the use-based segments witnessed a deceleration in growth from April levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Retail inflation rises to 5.08% in July

Consumer non-durables production recorded a minor 2.3% growth in May, compared with a 2.5% contraction in April. Their total output in the first two months of 2024-25 still remains 0.1% below the same period last year.

Growth in primary goods production accelerated to 7.3% from 7% in April, while that for consumer durables jumped to 12.3% in May from 10% a month earlier. Base effects from last year, when growth was much milder, aided both these segments’ positive trend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Year-on-year, capital goods output grew 2.5% in May, from 2.7% in April, but production was 10.8% higher on a month-on-month basis. Intermediate goods grew 2.5% in May, from 3.2% in April, while infrastructure and construction goods growth eased marginally from 8% in April to 6.9% in May.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Coal output electricity generation jump

With the country in the grips of a heat wave in May, coal output rose 6.6% year-on-year and was 4.3% over April levels, while electricity generation jumped 13.7% compared with a 10.2% uptick a month earlier. May’s electricity generation levels were, in fact, the highest in at least 14 months, and 8.2% over April’s output.

Within manufacturing, which constitutes 77.6% of the Index of Industrial Production, six of 23 sectors reported contractions, the same number as in April. Food products (-5.5%), textiles (-0.7%), chemicals (-0.5%), rubber and plastic (-0.9%), and Other manufacturing (-8.6%), were among those sectors that recorded a downturn. On the other hand, five sectors clocked over 10% growth in May, including furniture (23.2%), computers and electronics (20.1%), other transport equipment (16.8%), and electrical equipment (14.7%).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US