ADVERTISEMENT

India's gem, jewellery exports decline 11.49% to ₹22,873 crore in October

November 18, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - Mumbai

The gross exports stood at ₹25,843.84 crore ($3,134.85 million) during October 2022, the data showed

PTI

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

India's overall gems and jewellery exports declined by 11.49% to ₹22,873.19 crore ($2,748.01 million) in October, according to the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) data.

The gross exports stood at ₹25,843.84 crore ($3,134.85 million) during October 2022, the data showed.

Also Read | India’s gems, jewellery exports may fall 10-15% in FY24: GJEPC

Cut and Polished Diamonds (CPD) exports witnessed a fall of 32.70% to ₹10,495.06 crore ($1,260.91 million) in the previous month compared to ₹15,594.49 crore ($1,891.2 million) in the year-ago period.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Gross export of polished Lab Grown Diamonds (LGD) in October dropped by 23.01% to ₹1,135.16 crore ($136.38 million) against ₹1,474.38 crore ($178.73 million) in the corresponding month of 2022.

Also Read | GJEPC facilitates jewellery exports via courier mode

"The overall gems and jewellery exports were down in October mainly due to slowdown in demand in key markets like the U.S. and supply constraints of diamond, which constitutes 50% of the total shipments. We are hoping the markets pick up during the Christmas season," GJEPC chairman Vipul Shah told PTI.

However, the total gross export of gold jewellery increased by 33.48% to ₹8,619.38 crore ($1,035.54 million) in October over ₹6,457.48 crore ($784.11 million) in the same period of the previous year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US