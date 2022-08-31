India’s GDP grows at 13.5% in April-June quarter

GVA from Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing, the only sector that continued to grow through the pandemic, rose 4.5% in the April to June quarter of this year

The Hindu Bureau
August 31, 2022 18:43 IST

Representative Image. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 13.5% in the first quarter of 2022-23, with the Gross Value Added (GVA) in the economy rising 12.7%, as per National Statistical Office estimates. The corresponding quarter of last year recorded GDP growth of 20.1% and an 18.1% uptick in GVA, thanks to the base effects from the initial COVID-19 lockdowns.

GVA from agriculture, forestry and fishing, the only sector that continued to grow through the pandemic, rose 4.5% in the April to June quarter of this year, while manufacturing and mining grew at 4.8% and 6.5%, respectively.

Also Read | Fiscal deficit touches 20.5% of annual target in April-July: official data

Public administration, defence and other services which include education, health, recreation, and other personal services recorded the sharpest GVA growth at 26.3%, followed by trade, hotels, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting which rose 25.7% and construction which climbed 16.8%.

GVA from electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services grew 14.7% in Q1 of 2022-23, while financial, real estate and professional services recorded a 9.2% rise.

Also Read | Core sector output slows down to 4.5% in July

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Earlier this month, in its monetary policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that the GDP growth rate is likely to be around 16.2% in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

China registered an economic growth of 0.4% in April-June 2022.

(With PTI inputs)

