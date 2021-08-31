India's GDP grows 20.1% in April-June

New Delhi

31 August 2021 18:07 IST

The GDP had contracted by 24.4% in the corresponding April-June quarter of 2020-21

India's economy grew by 20.1% in the first quarter of 2021-22, helped by a low base of the year-ago period, official data showed on Tuesday.

The gross domestic product (GDP) had contracted by 24.4% in the corresponding April-June quarter of 2020-21, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

China has recorded a growth of 7.9% in the April-June period of 2021.