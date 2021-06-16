India's exports up 46% to $14 billion during June 1-14

India's exports rose by 46.43% to $14.06 billion during June 1-14. File.

New Delhi

16 June 2021 16:54 IST

Imports too rose by 98.33% to $19.59 billion during the period

India's exports rose by 46.43% to $14.06 billion during June 1-14 on account of healthy growth in shipments in sectors such as engineering, gems and jewellery and petroleum products, according to preliminary data of the commerce ministry.

Imports too rose by 98.33% to $19.59 billion during the period, the data showed.

Exports of sectors such as engineering, gems and jewellery and petroleum products are recording healthy growth rates.

Advertising

Advertising

The exports grew by 52.39% to $7.71 billion during the first week of this month and by about 40% to $6.35 billion during the second week of this month, according to the data.

Exports during April-May this fiscal year jumped to $62.89 billion, as against $29.41 billion in the same period last year.