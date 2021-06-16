India's exports up 46% to $14 billion during June 1-14

Imports too rose by 98.33% to $19.59 billion during the period

India's exports rose by 46.43% to $14.06 billion during June 1-14 on account of healthy growth in shipments in sectors such as engineering, gems and jewellery and petroleum products, according to preliminary data of the commerce ministry.

Imports too rose by 98.33% to $19.59 billion during the period, the data showed.

Exports of sectors such as engineering, gems and jewellery and petroleum products are recording healthy growth rates.

The exports grew by 52.39% to $7.71 billion during the first week of this month and by about 40% to $6.35 billion during the second week of this month, according to the data.

Exports during April-May this fiscal year jumped to $62.89 billion, as against $29.41 billion in the same period last year.