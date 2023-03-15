ADVERTISEMENT

India’s exports shrink by 8.8% in Feb 2023

March 15, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST

This is the second time in three months that goods exports have shrunk, but February’s dip was steeper than the 3% contraction recorded in December 2022

The Hindu Bureau

India’s goods exports fell 8.8% in February to $33.88 billion while imports fell 8.2% from a year ago to $51.31 billion. Image for representation | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

India’s goods exports fell 8.8% in February to $33.88 billion while imports fell 8.2% from a year ago to $51.31 billion, as per Commerce Ministry estimates.

This is the second time in three months that goods exports have shrunk, but February’s dip was steeper than the 3% contraction recorded in December 2022.

In January, the government had initially estimated a 6.6% drop in exports to $32.91 billion, which has now been revised upward to $35.76 billion reflecting a 1.5% rise from January 2022 levels.

January’s import numbers have also been revised up from $50.66 billion to $52.33 billion, 0.45% lower than a year ago. The merchandise trade deficit during February stands at $17.43 billion, higher than the $16.56 billion in January.

For the 11 months of 2022-23, India’s total goods exports now stand at $405.94 billion, 7.55% higher than the same period of 2021-22. Imports have grown 18.82% over the same period to $653.47 billion from about $550 billion a year ago.

Consequently, India’s goods trade deficit for this year is now 43.5% higher than the first 11 months of 2021-22, at $247.53 billion.

