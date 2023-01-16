ADVERTISEMENT

India's exports in December 2022 dipped by 12.2% to $34.48 billion

January 16, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - New Delhi

Imports in December 2022 also declined to $58.24 billion as against $60.33 billion in the same month last year

India's exports in December 2022 dipped by 12.2% to $34.48 billion as against $39.27 billion in the same month last year, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on January 16.

Imports in December 2022 also declined to $58.24 billion as against $60.33 billion in the same month last year.

During April-December this fiscal the country's overall exports rose by 9% to $332.76 billion. Imports during the period increased by 24.96% to $551.7 billion.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that despite global headwinds, India's exports have held its head high.

