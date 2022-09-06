India’s current account deficit to widen to 5% in Q2, 3.5% in FY23: ICRA

The trade deficit has doubled to $28.7 billion for August due to a 36.8% expansion in imports and a 1.2% decline in export earnings.

PTI Mumbai
September 06, 2022 18:03 IST

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Photo Credit: wikimedia.org

India's current account deficit (CAD) will widen to 5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the September quarter due to higher merchandise trade deficit, domestic ratings agency ICRA said.

"The current account deficit (CAD) is projected to widen to an all-time high of $41-43 billion in Q2 FY23 from the $30 billion expected in Q1 FY23. It is expected to widen to 5% of GDP in Q2 FY23, the second highest level since Q3FY12," it said in a note.

For the first two months of the quarter, the monthly average trade deficit has trended higher at $29.3 billion as against $23.5 billion in the June quarter, driven by strong domestic demand which led to a surge in the imports while exports remained subdued amid international slowdown fears, ICRA said.

CAD will moderate to 2.7% of GDP in the second half of the fiscal, benefitting from lower commodity prices and seasonally stronger exports, it said, adding that a potential recession in major economies may dampen growth in merchandise and services exports in H2 FY23 as well.

"Overall, the CAD is projected to widen to an all-time high of $120 billion (3.5% of GDP) in FY23 from $38.7 billion (1.2% of GDP) in FY22," the agency said, adding that the gap will be lower than the 4.8% witnessed in FY13.

During the last episode of widening CAD, the domestic currency had come under intense pressure. The agency said with the re-emergence of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) equity inflows, it expects the Rupee to trade between 78.5-81 against the U. S. dollar in the rest of calendar year 2022 amid the global headwinds.

"While forex reserves have seen a drawdown of $45.4 billion in FY23 so far (till August 26, 2022), they remain large and are likely to prevent a disorderly depreciation of the Indian rupee," it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

