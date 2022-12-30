ADVERTISEMENT

India’s core sectors output up by 5.4% in November 2022

December 30, 2022 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

Steel output grew at the fastest pace in six months at 10.8%, but production levels were 2.35% lower than October 2022

The Hindu Bureau

Steel output in India grew at the fastest pace in six months at 10.8%. Image for representation only | Photo Credit: Kamal Narang

India’s eight core sectors’ output growth rebounded to 5.4% in November from a revised estimate of a 0.9% uptick in October, although overall production levels in November 2022 remained the same as October.

Cement output recovered sharply from a 4.3% contraction in October to jump 28.6% in November, while coal and electricity production levels accelerated to rise 12.3% and 12.1%, respectively.

Steel output grew at the fastest pace in six months at 10.8%, but production levels were 2.35% lower than October 2022. Fertilisers’ production grew 6.4%.

Crude oil output contracted for the sixth successive month, shrinking 1.1% in November, while natural gas production dropped 0.7%, the fifth month of contraction in a row.

