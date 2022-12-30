HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India’s core sectors output up by 5.4% in November 2022

Steel output grew at the fastest pace in six months at 10.8%, but production levels were 2.35% lower than October 2022

December 30, 2022 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Steel output in India grew at the fastest pace in six months at 10.8%. Image for representation only

Steel output in India grew at the fastest pace in six months at 10.8%. Image for representation only | Photo Credit: Kamal Narang

India’s eight core sectors’ output growth rebounded to 5.4% in November from a revised estimate of a 0.9% uptick in October, although overall production levels in November 2022 remained the same as October.

Cement output recovered sharply from a 4.3% contraction in October to jump 28.6% in November, while coal and electricity production levels accelerated to rise 12.3% and 12.1%, respectively.

Steel output grew at the fastest pace in six months at 10.8%, but production levels were 2.35% lower than October 2022. Fertilisers’ production grew 6.4%.

Crude oil output contracted for the sixth successive month, shrinking 1.1% in November, while natural gas production dropped 0.7%, the fifth month of contraction in a row.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / industrial production

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.