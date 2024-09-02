ADVERTISEMENT

India's coal production rises 6% in Apr-Aug

Published - September 02, 2024 10:21 pm IST - New Delhi

Coal production from captive and other entities rose to 68.99 MT in April- August FY25 from 52.84 MT a year ago

PTI

A general view of the open cast coal field at Topa coal mine in the Ramgarh district in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, India. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The country's coal production rose by 6.48% to 384.08 million tonne (MT) in the first five months of the ongoing fiscal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The production was 360.71 MT in April-August FY24.

The figures for the period under review are provisional.

ADVERTISEMENT

The production of CIL, which accounts for over 80% of the domestic coal output, rose to 290.39 MT during April-August FY25, marking a growth of 3.17% year-on-year, the coal ministry said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Coal production from captive and other entities rose to 68.99 MT in April- August FY25 from 52.84 MT a year ago.

The cumulative coal dispatch up to August was at 412.07 MT against 391.93 MT during the same period of FY24.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US