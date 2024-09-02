GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India's coal production rises 6% in Apr-Aug

Coal production from captive and other entities rose to 68.99 MT in April- August FY25 from 52.84 MT a year ago

Published - September 02, 2024 10:21 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A general view of the open cast coal field at Topa coal mine in the Ramgarh district in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, India.

A general view of the open cast coal field at Topa coal mine in the Ramgarh district in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, India. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The country's coal production rose by 6.48% to 384.08 million tonne (MT) in the first five months of the ongoing fiscal.

The production was 360.71 MT in April-August FY24.

The figures for the period under review are provisional.

The production of CIL, which accounts for over 80% of the domestic coal output, rose to 290.39 MT during April-August FY25, marking a growth of 3.17% year-on-year, the coal ministry said in a statement.

Coal production from captive and other entities rose to 68.99 MT in April- August FY25 from 52.84 MT a year ago.

The cumulative coal dispatch up to August was at 412.07 MT against 391.93 MT during the same period of FY24.

