India's coal production rises 6% in Apr-Aug

The country's coal production rose by 6.48% to 384.08 million tonne (MT) in the first five months of the ongoing fiscal.

The production was 360.71 MT in April-August FY24.

The figures for the period under review are provisional.

The production of CIL, which accounts for over 80% of the domestic coal output, rose to 290.39 MT during April-August FY25, marking a growth of 3.17% year-on-year, the coal ministry said in a statement.

Coal production from captive and other entities rose to 68.99 MT in April- August FY25 from 52.84 MT a year ago.

The cumulative coal dispatch up to August was at 412.07 MT against 391.93 MT during the same period of FY24.