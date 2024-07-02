ADVERTISEMENT

India's coal production rises 14 per cent in June

Published - July 02, 2024 06:57 pm IST - New Delhi

India’s coal dispatch in June was at 85.76 MT, up by 10.15% compared to the same period last year.

PTI

The coal stock held by coal companies witnessed a surge by June 30, reaching 95.02 MT. File | Photo Credit: G N RAO

The country's coal production rose by 14.49% to 84.63 million tonne (MT) in June. The country's coal output was 73.92 MT in June last fiscal, according to provisional figures of the government.

In June, Coal India Ltd's (CIL) production was at 63.10 MT, registering a rise of 8.87% compared to the same period last year, the Coal Ministry said in a statement.

Additionally, as on June 30, the coal stock held by coal companies witnessed a surge, reaching 95.02 MT.

“This surge reflects an impressive annual growth rate of 41.68% underscoring the robust performance and efficiency of the coal sector. Concurrently, the coal stock at thermal power plants (TPP) marked a notable increase to 46.70 MT (Provisional) on the same date, with an annual growth rate of 30.15%,” it added.

Coal India accounts for over 80% of domestic coal output.

