Indian exports up 1.07% in April; trade deficit expands by 32.3%

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said he hoped the rise in merchandise exports in the first month of financial year 2024-25 is a good omen for the coming months.

Published - May 15, 2024 03:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image of an onion farmer with his produce in Beed, Maharashtra. There has been frequent imposition and lifting of bans on the export of onions

Representational image of an onion farmer with his produce in Beed, Maharashtra. There has been frequent imposition and lifting of bans on the export of onions | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

India’s merchandise exports rose 1.07% to hit almost $35 billion in April while imports jumped 10.25% to $54.1 billion, as per Commerce Ministry estimates. The goods trade deficit for the month was 32.3% higher than a year ago, at $19.1 billion.

Goods exports hit 12-month high of $41.68 billion in March

Gold imports more than tripled in April to $3.11 billion from $1.01 billion in the same month a year ago. Gold imports stood at $1.53 billion in March 2024.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said he hoped the rise in merchandise exports in the first month of financial year 2024-25 is a good omen for the coming months.

The ministry also raised its estimates for total exports in 2023-24 to $778.2 billion from $776.7 billion estimated last month, reflecting a 0.42% uptick over the record figure of $776.4 billion achieved in 2022-23.

This revision was based on services exports numbers which are now pegged at $341.1 billion in 2023-24, compared with $325.3 billion in 2022-23. Goods export estimates for 2023-24 remained unchanged at $437.1 billion, 3.1% below the record $451.1 billion tally a year earlier.

