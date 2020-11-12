Economy

Indian economy witnessing strong recovery: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a press conference at National Media Centre in New Delhi on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the Indian economy is witnessing a strong recovery after a long and strict lockdown.

Addressing a press conference to announce more stimulus measures to boost growth, she said macro-economic indicators are pointing towards recovery.

Also Read | GDP shrank 8.6% in Q2 pushing economy into recession: RBI

COVID-19 active cases have declined from over 10 lakh to 4.89 lakh with case fatality rate (CFR) at 1.47%, she said.

Giving out details of recovery, she said composite purchasing managers index (PMI) rose to 58.9% in October versus 54.6% in the previous month, registering strongest increase in output in close to nine years.

Energy consumption growth trended higher in October at 12% year-on-year, while Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections have grown 10% to over ₹1.05 lakh crore.

Daily railway freight tonnage grew by an average 20% year-on-year versus 12%, she said adding bank credit has improved 5.1%.

Also Read | Moody’s revises India’s 2020 GDP forecast to -8.9% from -9.6%

Also, foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in April-August at $35.37 billion has seen a 13 % rise on a year-on-year basis.

RBI has predicted a strong likelihood of Indian economy returning to positive growth in Q3 2020-21, ahead by a quarter from the earlier forecast, she said adding prominent economists have suggested that the rebound is not only due to pent up demand but also due to strong economic growth.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 12, 2020 2:15:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/indian-economy-witnessing-strong-recovery-sitharaman/article33082567.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY