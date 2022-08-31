Indian economy to grow over 7% in FY23, says Finance Secretary

India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew at 13.5% in the first quarter of 2022-23, the fastest pace in four quarters

PTI New Delhi
August 31, 2022 20:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. T.V. Somanathan, Finance Secretary Government of India. File | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Indian economy is on course for over 7% growth rate in the current fiscal year, finance secretary T.V. Somanathan said on August 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the first quarter GDP growth rate of 13.5%, he said the economy is 4% above pre-COVID levels.

Allaying concerns of high imports denting the fiscal architecture, he said the government was on course to meet the fiscal deficit target of 6.4% of GDP in current fiscal ending March 31, 2023.

Also Read | Finance Minister to review state of economy at FSDC meeting on September 15

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said GST collection for August is likely to remain in the range of ₹1.42-1.43 lakh crore, in signs of buoyancy in economy.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Also, gross fixed capital formation grows 34.7% during April-June, highest in 10 years, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
economy, business and finance
economy (general)
India
business (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app