Indian economy contracts by 7.5% in Q2

The Indian economy contracted by 7.5% in the July-September quarter of this fiscal amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, official data showed on Friday.

The gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded by 4.4% in the corresponding July-September period of 2019-20, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The economy had shrunk by an unprecedented 23.9% in the first quarter of this fiscal due to the coronavirus pandemic and resultant lockdowns. China’s economy grew by 4.9% in July-September this year, faster than the 3.2% growth in April-June 2020.

