Indian economy contracts by 6.6% in 2020-21

31 January 2022 18:54 IST

Indian economy contracted by 6.6% in 2020-21 on account of outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent nationwide lockdown to contain the pandemic.

As per the provisional estimates released in May 2021, the GDP had contracted by 7.3% in 2020-21.

"Real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for the years 2020-21 and 2019-20 stands at ₹135.58 lakh crore and ₹145.16 lakh crore, respectively, showing a contraction of 6.6% during 2020-21 as compared to growth of 3.7% during 2019-20," National Statistical Office said in the revised national account data released on Monday.

