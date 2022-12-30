ADVERTISEMENT

Banks' credit to services sector jumped 21.3% in November: RBI

December 30, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - MUMBAI

‘Increase led by 33% rise in credit to non-banking finance companies, including housing finance companies and public finance institutions’

Reuters

Banks' personal loans grew by 19.7% in November.

Indian banking system's outstanding credit to the services sector jumped by 21.3% year-on-year in November compared with 3.2% a year earlier, data released by the Reserve Bank of India showed on Friday.

The jump was led by a 33% rise in the credit given to non-banking finance companies, including housing finance companies and public finance institutions, the data showed.

India's economy is recovering following the COVID-19 pandemic and credit offtake has improved. Most banks expect double-digit credit growth for the current financial year ending in March 2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Credit to agriculture and allied activities rose by 13.8% on a year-on-year basis in November, as compared with 10.9% a year ago.

Similarly, credit growth to industry accelerated to 13.1% from 3.4% in November last year. Size-wise, credit to large industry increased by 10.5%, compared to a contraction of 0.6% a year earlier.

Banks' personal loans grew by 19.7% in November compared with 12.6%, largely driven by a 16.2% jump in housing and a 22.5% rise in vehicle loans, the data showed.

The RBI, in its report on the Trend and Progress of Banking in India released on Tuesday, had said that there was evidence to suggest that a build-up of concentration in retail loans may become a source of systemic risk.

"In recent years, Indian banks appear to have displayed 'herding behaviour' in diverting lending away from the industrial sector towards retail loans," the RBI said in the report, adding that the decline was evident across bank groups.

However, the RBI is equipped with its policy toolkit to handle any systemic risk that may arise, it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US