India wouldn't be fastest-growing economy if people hadn't utilized digital infrastructure: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that India wouldn't have been the fastest-growing economy if the people hadn't utilized the digital infrastructure.

The Minister emphasized the role of digital infrastructure in making India one of the fastest-growing economies. "Today, India wouldn't have been the fastest-growing economy if the people hadn't utilized the digital infrastructure, which was available to them free of cost," said the Minister.

Speaking at the Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania, on Tuesday (October 22, 2024), Ms. Sitharaman also credited India's success to the widespread adoption of digital infrastructure by its citizens.

She highlighted that providing free digital access to the public, coupled with extensive campaigns and awareness programs in local languages, helped people across the country embrace technology.

"The digital access that we've given our citizens is a very powerful instrument, and because they have adapted to the technology, we've seen the outcome," Ms. Sitharaman added. This digital outreach has empowered millions of people, allowing them to benefit from various services and opportunities.

The Finance Minister also highlighted how the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) has transformed access to essential services for the Indian population. This infrastructure has democratized access to benefits, making it easier for people in remote areas to connect with the government's initiatives.

She added, "It reached the people through various campaigns and awareness programs, even in their own local languages." India's achievements in digital governance have been recognized globally, including during its G20 Presidency.

Ms. Sitharaman noted that this digital revolution has not only driven economic growth but has also positioned India as a leader in digital transformation, benefiting both the people and the economy. This strong digital foundation, she said, is a key reason for India's rapid economic progress in recent years.

The Minister also noted that India is at a very critical juncture when looking at the ways India has to move forward. "We have set ourselves a destination of becoming a developed nation by 2047," she said.

The Minister stated that infrastructure, which includes physical as well as digital infrastructure, investment, which includes both public and private investment, innovation, and inclusiveness — these four 'I's — will address the challenging path toward becoming a developed nation by 2047.