India’s trade deficit increases to $26.91 billion in October

India’s goods exports shrank 16.65% in October to $29.78 billion, while imports grew 5.7% to to $56.7 billion, as per the data from the Commerce Ministry.
India’s trade deficit widened 50.25% to $26.91 billion in October 2022 compared to a year ago, and was 4.66% higher than September 2022 deficit.
ADVERTISEMENT
Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said the October trade data was impacted by the Diwali and Dussehra festive season as factory workers tend to go on leave. “This is a seasonal blip… We will assess whether this is a trend that will persist after looking at how November trade numbers turn out… The WTO has reduced global trade growth forecasts and the IMF has downgraded GDP growth projections. We are constantly watching the data and we will see,” he said.
Trending
- Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
- India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
- Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
- Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times
- Stokes, Curran star as England win second ICC T20 World Cup
This is the first contraction in goods exports during a month since February 2021.
ADVERTISEMENT